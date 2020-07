Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

ADORABLE 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North Fort Worth! Open and spacious floor plan! Gourmet kitchen overlooks the fenced backyard which features a nice deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Oversized master suite with a HUGE walk in closet. With an extra living-game room and neutral tones throughout, this home is sure to please.