4857 Eagle Trace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright, cheery, extremely well-cared for one-story home in Keller ISD! Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and gorgeous laminate flooring flows into open kitchen and dining areas. Kitchen features considerable cabinet-countertop space, island, and an abundance of windows. Large master suite and two nice-sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath boasts dual sinks, linen closet, and separate tub and shower. Lots of storage space throughout the home and in the garage. Backyard features covered patio and grassy space perfect for play or entertaining. Large front-side yards adjoin cul-de-sac. The neighborhood features a community pool and is close to shops, restaurants, and transportation. Welcome home!!