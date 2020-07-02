All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:51 PM

4857 Eagle Trace Drive

4857 Eagle Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Eagle Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright, cheery, extremely well-cared for one-story home in Keller ISD! Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and gorgeous laminate flooring flows into open kitchen and dining areas. Kitchen features considerable cabinet-countertop space, island, and an abundance of windows. Large master suite and two nice-sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath boasts dual sinks, linen closet, and separate tub and shower. Lots of storage space throughout the home and in the garage. Backyard features covered patio and grassy space perfect for play or entertaining. Large front-side yards adjoin cul-de-sac. The neighborhood features a community pool and is close to shops, restaurants, and transportation. Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have any available units?
4857 Eagle Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have?
Some of 4857 Eagle Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Eagle Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Eagle Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Eagle Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Eagle Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 Eagle Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.

