Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4840 Marina Del Rd. Available 06/22/19 Nice 1 story house in Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD - This nice single story house is located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Vinyl wood flooring in kitchen, utility, and entry area and carpet in bedrooms and living area. Kitchen with eat-in dining and living room has fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. Pets with owner approval - cats and small dogs only, 2 pets maximum and $500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is half-refundable at move-out. Also $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.



Tenant occupied through June 11th. Please contact office to set up showing.



(RLNE3444325)