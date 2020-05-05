All apartments in Fort Worth
4840 Marina Del Rd.
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:34 AM

4840 Marina Del Rd.

4840 Marina Del Road · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Marina Del Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4840 Marina Del Rd. Available 06/22/19 Nice 1 story house in Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD - This nice single story house is located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Vinyl wood flooring in kitchen, utility, and entry area and carpet in bedrooms and living area. Kitchen with eat-in dining and living room has fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. Pets with owner approval - cats and small dogs only, 2 pets maximum and $500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is half-refundable at move-out. Also $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.

Tenant occupied through June 11th. Please contact office to set up showing.

(RLNE3444325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have any available units?
4840 Marina Del Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have?
Some of 4840 Marina Del Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Marina Del Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Marina Del Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Marina Del Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 Marina Del Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. offer parking?
No, 4840 Marina Del Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Marina Del Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have a pool?
No, 4840 Marina Del Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4840 Marina Del Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Marina Del Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Marina Del Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

