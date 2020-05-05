Amenities
4840 Marina Del Rd. Available 06/22/19 Nice 1 story house in Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD - This nice single story house is located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Vinyl wood flooring in kitchen, utility, and entry area and carpet in bedrooms and living area. Kitchen with eat-in dining and living room has fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has garden tub and large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. Pets with owner approval - cats and small dogs only, 2 pets maximum and $500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is half-refundable at move-out. Also $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.
Tenant occupied through June 11th. Please contact office to set up showing.
(RLNE3444325)