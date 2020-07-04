4828 Overton Woods - Lease only

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Stunning Overton Woods Home - Situated under the canopied trees of Overton Woods and steps away from the Trinity Trails; this stately home offers the opportunity to create your dream home in one of Ft Worth's classic neighborhoods. The design allows for an abundance of natural light in the living spaces, while the media room is ready for a large gathering or intimate movie night. The backyard is the jewel of the property. Lush landscaping and high brick fencing surround the pool creating a sense of privacy not easily found in the city. Relax poolside or on your second-story balcony outside one of the two master suites.



