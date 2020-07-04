All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

4828 Overton Woods - Lease only

4828 Overton Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Overton Woods Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Stunning Overton Woods Home - Situated under the canopied trees of Overton Woods and steps away from the Trinity Trails; this stately home offers the opportunity to create your dream home in one of Ft Worth's classic neighborhoods. The design allows for an abundance of natural light in the living spaces, while the media room is ready for a large gathering or intimate movie night. The backyard is the jewel of the property. Lush landscaping and high brick fencing surround the pool creating a sense of privacy not easily found in the city. Relax poolside or on your second-story balcony outside one of the two master suites.

(RLNE5534727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have any available units?
4828 Overton Woods - Lease only doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Overton Woods - Lease only is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only pet-friendly?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only offer parking?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have a pool?
Yes, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only has a pool.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have accessible units?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only have units with air conditioning?
No, 4828 Overton Woods - Lease only does not have units with air conditioning.

