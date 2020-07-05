4820 Saint Thomas Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,261sf home has wood laminate flooring throughout. Living area has vaulted ceilings with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area has sliding doors that leads out to a massive size backyard. Garage has been converted into a 3rd room that can be used for whatever your heart desires. The only thing this Crestridge addition is missing is YOU! Contact our office for additional info and to schedule an showing. Available for showing on May 15th.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.