Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4820 Saint Thomas Place
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:49 AM

4820 Saint Thomas Place

4820 Saint Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Saint Thomas Place, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,261sf home has wood laminate flooring throughout. Living area has vaulted ceilings with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area has sliding doors that leads out to a massive size backyard. Garage has been converted into a 3rd room that can be used for whatever your heart desires. The only thing this Crestridge addition is missing is YOU! Contact our office for additional info and to schedule an showing. Available for showing on May 15th.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have any available units?
4820 Saint Thomas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have?
Some of 4820 Saint Thomas Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Saint Thomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Saint Thomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Saint Thomas Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Saint Thomas Place is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Saint Thomas Place offers parking.
Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Saint Thomas Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have a pool?
No, 4820 Saint Thomas Place does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have accessible units?
No, 4820 Saint Thomas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Saint Thomas Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Saint Thomas Place does not have units with dishwashers.

