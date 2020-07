Amenities

Charming updated house in Fort Worth area, with additional large bedroom and 1 bath conversion. House has been totally updated with wood floor and tile throughout. Brand new appliances have just been installed. Separate laundry closet. Large fenced backyard. You have to see it !!!