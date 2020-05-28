4812 Roanoke Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in West Fort Worth - Two bedroom one bath home! Hardwood flooring! Fresh paint throughout interior. Completely updated bathroom. Fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer connections located in the kitchen area. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.



