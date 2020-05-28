4812 Roanoke Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Bomber Heights
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in West Fort Worth - Two bedroom one bath home! Hardwood flooring! Fresh paint throughout interior. Completely updated bathroom. Fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer connections located in the kitchen area. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.
(RLNE5053011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
