4812 CABLE Drive

This home is within walking distance to Bluebonnet Elementary. There is a formal dining and formal living in the front of the home with back den and fireplace. Large, eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Back entry garage through alleyway and has a garage door opener and fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. We can hold a home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.