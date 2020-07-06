All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 20 2020

4812 CABLE Drive

4812 Cable Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Cable Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is within walking distance to Bluebonnet Elementary. There is a formal dining and formal living in the front of the home with back den and fireplace. Large, eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Back entry garage through alleyway and has a garage door opener and fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. We can hold a home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 CABLE Drive have any available units?
4812 CABLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 CABLE Drive have?
Some of 4812 CABLE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 CABLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4812 CABLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 CABLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4812 CABLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4812 CABLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4812 CABLE Drive offers parking.
Does 4812 CABLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 CABLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 CABLE Drive have a pool?
No, 4812 CABLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4812 CABLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4812 CABLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 CABLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 CABLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

