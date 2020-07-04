4805 Brianhill Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245577?source=marketing
Super Cute House! This nicely updated three bedroom, two bath house has wood floors, vaulted ceilings and an open concept. The eat-in kitchen over looks both the living room and the nice sized backyard. The living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling with a brick fireplace. Backyard has a covered patio with plenty of room to entertain. Master bedroom retreat features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet and private access to the back patio!
Near Greenfield Elementary & Ed Wilkie Middle School.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.