Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:46 PM

4805 Brianhill Drive

4805 Brianhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Brianhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245577?source=marketing

Super Cute House! This nicely updated three bedroom, two bath house has wood floors, vaulted ceilings and an open concept. The eat-in kitchen over looks both the living room and the nice sized backyard. The living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling with a brick fireplace. Backyard has a covered patio with plenty of room to entertain. Master bedroom retreat features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet and private access to the back patio!

Near Greenfield Elementary & Ed Wilkie Middle School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Brianhill Drive have any available units?
4805 Brianhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Brianhill Drive have?
Some of 4805 Brianhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Brianhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Brianhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Brianhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Brianhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Brianhill Drive offer parking?
No, 4805 Brianhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Brianhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Brianhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Brianhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4805 Brianhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Brianhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4805 Brianhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Brianhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Brianhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

