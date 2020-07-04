All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4779 Chapman St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

4779 Chapman St

4779 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4779 Chapman Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4779 Chapman St Available 03/15/20 Cute three bedroom duplex - This duplex has a nice sized fenced backyard. Freshly painted, new carpet, super cute duplex with a one car garage. This will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5614998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4779 Chapman St have any available units?
4779 Chapman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4779 Chapman St currently offering any rent specials?
4779 Chapman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4779 Chapman St pet-friendly?
No, 4779 Chapman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4779 Chapman St offer parking?
Yes, 4779 Chapman St offers parking.
Does 4779 Chapman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4779 Chapman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4779 Chapman St have a pool?
No, 4779 Chapman St does not have a pool.
Does 4779 Chapman St have accessible units?
No, 4779 Chapman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4779 Chapman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4779 Chapman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4779 Chapman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4779 Chapman St does not have units with air conditioning.

