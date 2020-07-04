Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

4779 Chapman St Available 03/15/20 Cute three bedroom duplex - This duplex has a nice sized fenced backyard. Freshly painted, new carpet, super cute duplex with a one car garage. This will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5614998)