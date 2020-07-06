4733 Park Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dining area right off entrance with first, secondary bedroom or office across from it, with the living room right past these two rooms. Large living area with hard wood floors and fireplace. Huge kitchen with tiled counter tops, island, deep sink, gas stove and lots of cabinet and counter top space. Huge master bedroom with attached master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, walk-in closets. Good sized secondary bedrooms and large patio in backyard and storage shed. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.