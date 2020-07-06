All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:06 PM

4733 Park Bend Drive

4733 Park Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4733 Park Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dining area right off entrance with first, secondary bedroom or office across from it, with the living room right past these two rooms. Large living area with hard wood floors and fireplace. Huge kitchen with tiled counter tops, island, deep sink, gas stove and lots of cabinet and counter top space. Huge master bedroom with attached master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, walk-in closets. Good sized secondary bedrooms and large patio in backyard and storage shed. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Park Bend Drive have any available units?
4733 Park Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 Park Bend Drive have?
Some of 4733 Park Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Park Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Park Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Park Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Park Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Park Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4733 Park Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4733 Park Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Park Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Park Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 4733 Park Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Park Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4733 Park Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Park Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Park Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

