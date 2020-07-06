All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:51 PM

4733 Grant Park Avenue

4733 Grant Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4733 Grant Park Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Keller ISD is just waiting for a new family to love it! This home is ideal for a large family with split bedrooms and a large living area upstairs. New shower installed in master with designer tile. Low E windows installed three years ago. You will not want to leave this backyard oasis!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have any available units?
4733 Grant Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4733 Grant Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Grant Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Grant Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Grant Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 Grant Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 Grant Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

