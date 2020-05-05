4710 El Campo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Carefree living in this great condo nestled among towering trees in neighborhood friendly complex in popular 76107 area. You will be greeted with slate flooring at the entry. Vaulted ceilings in living area, wood burning fireplace with slate tile, wood floors & lots of windows to bring in the natural light. Nice size dining room open to the living area makes this a great home for entertaining. Kitchen boasts stainless steel microwave & oven & has ample cabinets & pantry. Large master suite. Large walk in closet with built-ins. Master bath features slate tile & glass enclosed shower & tub. Relax on the 14 x 10 patio with view of pool. Conveniently located to Cultural District, hospitals & I-30. Must see today!