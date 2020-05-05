All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:42 AM

4710 El Campo Avenue

4710 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4710 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Carefree living in this great condo nestled among towering trees in neighborhood friendly complex in popular 76107 area. You will be greeted with slate flooring at the entry. Vaulted ceilings in living area, wood burning fireplace with slate tile, wood floors & lots of windows to bring in the natural light. Nice size dining room open to the living area makes this a great home for entertaining. Kitchen boasts stainless steel microwave & oven & has ample cabinets & pantry. Large master suite. Large walk in closet with built-ins. Master bath features slate tile & glass enclosed shower & tub. Relax on the 14 x 10 patio with view of pool. Conveniently located to Cultural District, hospitals & I-30. Must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
4710 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 4710 El Campo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4710 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4710 El Campo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4710 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4710 El Campo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4710 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 El Campo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4710 El Campo Avenue has a pool.
Does 4710 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4710 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

