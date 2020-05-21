All apartments in Fort Worth
4700 Birchman Avenue

Location

4700 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This absolutely adorable cottage is nestled on a quiet corner in the very desirable Arlington Heights neighborhood of Fort Worth. Literally minutes from Downtown FW, the bars on West 7th, the irresistible food and architectural character off Magnolia, and Amon G Carter Stadium to cheer on the TCU Horned Frogs. Quick access to I30 and you can be in Downtown Dallas to cheer on the Mavs in 30 mins. This lovely home, has great entertaining space, while having the flexibility of having private conversations with a friend in the front living room with the built in cabinets and fireplace. The cozy easy going backyard has a beautiful Deck and running space for the puppies. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Birchman Avenue have any available units?
4700 Birchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Birchman Avenue have?
Some of 4700 Birchman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Birchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Birchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Birchman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Birchman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4700 Birchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Birchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 4700 Birchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Birchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Birchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4700 Birchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Birchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4700 Birchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Birchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Birchman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

