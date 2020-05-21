4700 Birchman Avenue

Amenities

This absolutely adorable cottage is nestled on a quiet corner in the very desirable Arlington Heights neighborhood of Fort Worth. Literally minutes from Downtown FW, the bars on West 7th, the irresistible food and architectural character off Magnolia, and Amon G Carter Stadium to cheer on the TCU Horned Frogs. Quick access to I30 and you can be in Downtown Dallas to cheer on the Mavs in 30 mins. This lovely home, has great entertaining space, while having the flexibility of having private conversations with a friend in the front living room with the built in cabinets and fireplace. The cozy easy going backyard has a beautiful Deck and running space for the puppies. Come take a look!