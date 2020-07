Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous 3Bed 2bath located in a desirable area, It is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, dining. This beautiful unit offers a high ceiling, split master, and sizeable living area with a stylish fireplace. Lots of windows allow natural light in, and the spacious backyard with a kids playset would be perfect for entertaining guests.