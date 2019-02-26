4632 Matthew Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Keller - Beautiful home within walking distance of an elementary school. Brand new carpet. This home has a formal living and dining combination as you walk in. Lots of windows which provides amazing natural lighting throughout the home. The 2 bedrooms are split from the master suite. Separate shower and garden tub featured in master suite, double vanity with great lighting, and a spacious vaulted ceiling walk in closet. The fenced backyard has a open patio, perfect for entertaining. This home is a must see!



https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ntreis/14143815



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



