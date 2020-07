Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Home With That 4th Bedroom-Home Office You Have Been Looking For. Large Open Floor Plan, Giant Master Retreat, Over Sized Eat In Kitchen Great For Entertaining! Plus Keller ISD!!! Most Recent Upgrades at End of 2017: New Roof (September 2017), Laminate Wood Floor In All Living Areas, Hall Ways and 4th Bedroom, New Carpets In All Bedrooms, New Paint in Front Living Areas.