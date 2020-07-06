4625 Goldrock

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Story Home in Keller ISD - This 2 story home with the master bedroom downstairs and other 2 upstairs.It also has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. One of the living rooms has a fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Home is all electric. New paint and new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Large deck on back and fenced yard. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4928912)