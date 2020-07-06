All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:36 AM

4625 Goldrock

4625 Goldrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Goldrock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Story Home in Keller ISD - This 2 story home with the master bedroom downstairs and other 2 upstairs.It also has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. One of the living rooms has a fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Home is all electric. New paint and new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Large deck on back and fenced yard. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4928912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Goldrock have any available units?
4625 Goldrock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Goldrock have?
Some of 4625 Goldrock's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Goldrock currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Goldrock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Goldrock pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Goldrock is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Goldrock offer parking?
No, 4625 Goldrock does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Goldrock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Goldrock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Goldrock have a pool?
No, 4625 Goldrock does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Goldrock have accessible units?
No, 4625 Goldrock does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Goldrock have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Goldrock does not have units with dishwashers.

