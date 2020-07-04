4624 Angus Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lawncare is included in this fantastic 3/2 townhome in the sought-after Ridglea Hills area. Master bedroom downstairs with an en-suite bathroom that includes both a shower and a bathtub. Huge master closet. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets in each. Generous sized laundry room. Private fenced backyard features a covered patio. Convenient location. Walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary.



Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.