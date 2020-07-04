All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:03 PM

4624 Angus Drive

4624 Angus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Lawncare is included in this fantastic 3/2 townhome in the sought-after Ridglea Hills area. Master bedroom downstairs with an en-suite bathroom that includes both a shower and a bathtub. Huge master closet. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets in each. Generous sized laundry room. Private fenced backyard features a covered patio. Convenient location. Walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary.

Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Angus Drive have any available units?
4624 Angus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Angus Drive have?
Some of 4624 Angus Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Angus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Angus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Angus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Angus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Angus Drive offer parking?
No, 4624 Angus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4624 Angus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Angus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Angus Drive have a pool?
No, 4624 Angus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Angus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4624 Angus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Angus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Angus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

