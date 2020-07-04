4624 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Lawncare is included in this fantastic 3/2 townhome in the sought-after Ridglea Hills area. Master bedroom downstairs with an en-suite bathroom that includes both a shower and a bathtub. Huge master closet. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets in each. Generous sized laundry room. Private fenced backyard features a covered patio. Convenient location. Walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary.
Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
