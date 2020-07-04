4623 Ranch View Road

Amenities

If LOCATION, STORAGE, and SECURITY are important to you, this is a must see!! This spacious duplex is located close to Clear Fork shopping and restaurants, I-20 and I-30, TCU, and the Chisholm Trail for walking or biking. Zoned currently for Tanglewood Elementary. It boasts closets galore and even has a two-car attached garage with extra storage space.The third bedroom, which has built-in cabinetry, could be ideally used as a large study. Large, bright kitchen for cooking enthusiasts. Utility room right off the garage. Move-in ready!