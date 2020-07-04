All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

4623 Ranch View Road

4623 Ranch View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4623 Ranch View Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If LOCATION, STORAGE, and SECURITY are important to you, this is a must see!! This spacious duplex is located close to Clear Fork shopping and restaurants, I-20 and I-30, TCU, and the Chisholm Trail for walking or biking. Zoned currently for Tanglewood Elementary. It boasts closets galore and even has a two-car attached garage with extra storage space.The third bedroom, which has built-in cabinetry, could be ideally used as a large study. Large, bright kitchen for cooking enthusiasts. Utility room right off the garage. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 Ranch View Road have any available units?
4623 Ranch View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 Ranch View Road have?
Some of 4623 Ranch View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 Ranch View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4623 Ranch View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 Ranch View Road pet-friendly?
No, 4623 Ranch View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4623 Ranch View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4623 Ranch View Road offers parking.
Does 4623 Ranch View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 Ranch View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 Ranch View Road have a pool?
No, 4623 Ranch View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4623 Ranch View Road have accessible units?
No, 4623 Ranch View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 Ranch View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4623 Ranch View Road has units with dishwashers.

