Fort Worth, TX
4613 Ringold Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4613 Ringold Drive

4613 Ringold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Ringold Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PLENTY OF ROOM IN THIS FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME LOCATED IN SW FT. WORTH! EASY CARE VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Kitchen has ample cabinet space! Enjoy the fireplace on cold days and enjoy the fenced in back yard during the summer! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-$50.00 monthly pet fee applies in addition to the pet deposit - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Ringold Drive have any available units?
4613 Ringold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Ringold Drive have?
Some of 4613 Ringold Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Ringold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Ringold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Ringold Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Ringold Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Ringold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Ringold Drive offers parking.
Does 4613 Ringold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Ringold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Ringold Drive have a pool?
No, 4613 Ringold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Ringold Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Ringold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Ringold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Ringold Drive has units with dishwashers.

