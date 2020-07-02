4613 Ringold Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PLENTY OF ROOM IN THIS FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME LOCATED IN SW FT. WORTH! EASY CARE VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Kitchen has ample cabinet space! Enjoy the fireplace on cold days and enjoy the fenced in back yard during the summer! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-$50.00 monthly pet fee applies in addition to the pet deposit - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.