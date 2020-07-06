4609 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath craftsman home in highly sought after Arlington Heights! Easy access to I-30 and Central Market, & short drive to all of Ft. Worth's hot spots. Located on a quiet street, comfort and convenience, great curb appeal, & charm galore. Enjoy morning coffee on front porch, evening walks, or entertain guests in backyard. Yard maintenance provided, creating low-maintenance habitat. Electric gate, over-sized single car garage. Spacious living room, mock fireplace, french doors connecting dining room. Updated kitchen, breakfast area overlooks backyard, bathroom features white subway tile & brass fixtures, 2 large bedrooms. Hardwood floors & tasteful trimmings throughout, leaving nothing to want.