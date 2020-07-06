All apartments in Fort Worth
4609 Pershing Avenue

Location

4609 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath craftsman home in highly sought after Arlington Heights! Easy access to I-30 and Central Market, & short drive to all of Ft. Worth's hot spots. Located on a quiet street, comfort and convenience, great curb appeal, & charm galore. Enjoy morning coffee on front porch, evening walks, or entertain guests in backyard. Yard maintenance provided, creating low-maintenance habitat. Electric gate, over-sized single car garage. Spacious living room, mock fireplace, french doors connecting dining room. Updated kitchen, breakfast area overlooks backyard, bathroom features white subway tile & brass fixtures, 2 large bedrooms. Hardwood floors & tasteful trimmings throughout, leaving nothing to want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
4609 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 4609 Pershing Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Pershing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4609 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 4609 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 Pershing Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 4609 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4609 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.

