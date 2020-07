Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Home with 5 Beds and 4 Full baths, Master suite, second bedroom with full bath down, covered patio. This home offers a flexible floor plan including a study with beautiful french doors that could be used as a formal dining room. Plenty of storage in this home. In addition a game room or playroom upstairs centers around 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Granite, wood floors! Ready for family lease. Refrigerator included!!!.