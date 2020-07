Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool playground

Available July 5th

Fantastic family home in the highly desired Hulen Heights subdivision . Open floor plan, large Kitchen open to family room with granite.Security system,sprinkler system,fireplace, recessed lighting and REAL wood floors. Large master bedroom jacuzzi jetted tub. Master on one side all other bedrooms opposite side for privacy. Crown molding and custom features through out Amenities - community pool, fitness track, playground, & easy access to Chisholm Trail.