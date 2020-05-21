4601 Parkview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful, corner lot, home in Park Bend Estates! Pulte Kenwood floor plan is very efficient and generous with space. Very functional layout that features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, all anchored on the roomy kitchen that has granite counters, gas range, breakfast bar and island kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with the Master at the rear of the home overlooking the gorgeous, sparkling heated pool with attached spa for relaxing after a hard day. Ceiling fan in every room. Entertaining pool side will be more enjoyable with the covered patio. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. 9 foot tall privacy fence. Pool service included. Owner does not allow cats.