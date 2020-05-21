All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:41 AM

4601 Parkview Lane

4601 Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Parkview Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Bend Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful, corner lot, home in Park Bend Estates! Pulte Kenwood floor plan is very efficient and generous with space. Very functional layout that features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, all anchored on the roomy kitchen that has granite counters, gas range, breakfast bar and island kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with the Master at the rear of the home overlooking the gorgeous, sparkling heated pool with attached spa for relaxing after a hard day. Ceiling fan in every room. Entertaining pool side will be more enjoyable with the covered patio. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. 9 foot tall privacy fence. Pool service included. Owner does not allow cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Parkview Lane have any available units?
4601 Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Parkview Lane have?
Some of 4601 Parkview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Parkview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Parkview Lane offers parking.
Does 4601 Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Parkview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Parkview Lane has a pool.
Does 4601 Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 4601 Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.

