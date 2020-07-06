4521 Cave Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous one story home on a cul-de-sac!!!! This spacious home boasts two living areas and two dining areas. Oversized kitchen with island is a chefs paradise. Ample cabinet space in the kitchen for all your culinary storage needs. Split floor plan gives plenty of privacy to the master suite. Master bath includes dual sinks and a garden tub. This is a pet friendly property. Move in for property is scheduled for April 16.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.