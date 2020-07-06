All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:53 PM

4521 Cave Creek Court

4521 Cave Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Cave Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story home on a cul-de-sac!!!! This spacious home boasts two living areas and two dining areas. Oversized kitchen with island is a chefs paradise. Ample cabinet space in the kitchen for all your culinary storage needs. Split floor plan gives plenty of privacy to the master suite. Master bath includes dual sinks and a garden tub. This is a pet friendly property. Move in for property is scheduled for April 16.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have any available units?
4521 Cave Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4521 Cave Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Cave Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Cave Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Cave Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court offer parking?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Cave Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Cave Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

