All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4520 Lodestone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4520 Lodestone Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4520 Lodestone Lane

4520 Lodestone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4520 Lodestone Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home available in Stone Meadow. Enjoy 1850 square feet of comfortable living on one story. Lovely eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, pantry, backsplash, and skylight. Bedrooms with carpet, blinds, and ample closet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks and glass block shower stall. Quiet backyard with patio and ample yard space. Beautiful landscaping in front and behind the home. Brick facade with wood fence for architectural appeal. Walking distance to community club and pool. Close to schools, shopping, and highways. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Lodestone Lane have any available units?
4520 Lodestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Lodestone Lane have?
Some of 4520 Lodestone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Lodestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Lodestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Lodestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Lodestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4520 Lodestone Lane offer parking?
No, 4520 Lodestone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Lodestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Lodestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Lodestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Lodestone Lane has a pool.
Does 4520 Lodestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 4520 Lodestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Lodestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Lodestone Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University