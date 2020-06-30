4520 Lodestone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home available in Stone Meadow. Enjoy 1850 square feet of comfortable living on one story. Lovely eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, pantry, backsplash, and skylight. Bedrooms with carpet, blinds, and ample closet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks and glass block shower stall. Quiet backyard with patio and ample yard space. Beautiful landscaping in front and behind the home. Brick facade with wood fence for architectural appeal. Walking distance to community club and pool. Close to schools, shopping, and highways. Must see!