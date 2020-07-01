All apartments in Fort Worth
4520 Dragonfly Way

Location

4520 Dragonfly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful high ceiling ranch home sit at Vista Meadows in seek after Keller ISD. Formal dining with vaulted ceiling and beautiful window. Family has fireplace with gas log. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub, separated shower and separated toilet. 2 split bedrooms and 4th bedroom (with closet) near entrance could be a study. All rooms has high ceiling and ceiling fan, most room has windows each has two layer windows, 2 inch blinds. art niches, Great kitchen with breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets, flat top stove and built in microwave. Beautiful back porch. Extra closet on hallway to the 2nd and 3rd bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Dragonfly Way have any available units?
4520 Dragonfly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Dragonfly Way have?
Some of 4520 Dragonfly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Dragonfly Way currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Dragonfly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Dragonfly Way pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Dragonfly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4520 Dragonfly Way offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Dragonfly Way offers parking.
Does 4520 Dragonfly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Dragonfly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Dragonfly Way have a pool?
No, 4520 Dragonfly Way does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Dragonfly Way have accessible units?
No, 4520 Dragonfly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Dragonfly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Dragonfly Way has units with dishwashers.

