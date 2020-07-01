4520 Dragonfly Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful high ceiling ranch home sit at Vista Meadows in seek after Keller ISD. Formal dining with vaulted ceiling and beautiful window. Family has fireplace with gas log. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub, separated shower and separated toilet. 2 split bedrooms and 4th bedroom (with closet) near entrance could be a study. All rooms has high ceiling and ceiling fan, most room has windows each has two layer windows, 2 inch blinds. art niches, Great kitchen with breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets, flat top stove and built in microwave. Beautiful back porch. Extra closet on hallway to the 2nd and 3rd bedroom.