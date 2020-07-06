All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

4516 Fletcher Avenue

4516 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 3 bedroom in sought-after Sunset Heights in Fort Worth. This property is adorable with hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout, large and open, eat-in kitchen with gas range, nice-sized laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, new blinds throughout, fresh paint, beautiful landscaped yard with fenced backyard and covered patio, soaring shade trees, large storage shed and covered carport and additional storage with an abundance of shelving. This home home sits only blocks from shopping, dining and entertainment and is easily accessible to Chisholm Trail, I-30 and the Trinity River Trails. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this fantastic neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4516 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4516 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Fletcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4516 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4516 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

