4516 Fletcher Avenue

Charming 3 bedroom in sought-after Sunset Heights in Fort Worth. This property is adorable with hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout, large and open, eat-in kitchen with gas range, nice-sized laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, new blinds throughout, fresh paint, beautiful landscaped yard with fenced backyard and covered patio, soaring shade trees, large storage shed and covered carport and additional storage with an abundance of shelving. This home home sits only blocks from shopping, dining and entertainment and is easily accessible to Chisholm Trail, I-30 and the Trinity River Trails. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this fantastic neighborhood.