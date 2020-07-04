All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

4511 Menzer Road

4511 Menzer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Menzer Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard, with a fence and small siting area. The interior offers vinyl planks in the bedrooms and tile throughout. The living area has a cover sink and gas fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and counter space, plus it comes with a fridge (Non Warranty item). There is also a utility room for a washer and dryer. Each bedroom offers plenty of space and room for activities. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Menzer Road have any available units?
4511 Menzer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Menzer Road have?
Some of 4511 Menzer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Menzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Menzer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Menzer Road pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Menzer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4511 Menzer Road offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Menzer Road offers parking.
Does 4511 Menzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 Menzer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Menzer Road have a pool?
No, 4511 Menzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Menzer Road have accessible units?
No, 4511 Menzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Menzer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Menzer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

