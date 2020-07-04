4511 Menzer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard, with a fence and small siting area. The interior offers vinyl planks in the bedrooms and tile throughout. The living area has a cover sink and gas fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and counter space, plus it comes with a fridge (Non Warranty item). There is also a utility room for a washer and dryer. Each bedroom offers plenty of space and room for activities. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.