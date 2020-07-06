All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4436 Fletcher Avenue

4436 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4436 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remastered Mid-century home near TCU! New kitchen with beautiful granite counters, new white custom cabinetry, new flooring throughout, new 30 year roof, new paint inside and out, updated electrical and all new plumbing fixtures, gorgeous remodeled bathroom! Updated HVAC system, foundation done October 2018 with warranty. One of the hottest parts of town with close proximity to TCU, Central Market, Downtown, and highways. Don't miss out on this centrally located, stunning home!!

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4436 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4436 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4436 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4436 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

