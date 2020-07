Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 4/2/2 on a cul de sac. House was painted last year , flooring in living and formal dining are vinyl plank and carpet in bedrooms and faux blinds throughout. House is close to North Crowley HS, Chisholm Trl. Rec. Ctr. and the Chisholm Trl Express.



(RLNE3799543)