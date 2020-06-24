All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:42 PM

4421 Quail Hollow Road

4421 Quail Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Quail Hollow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, renovated Candleridge home. Located near park, walking paths, schools, Chisholm Trail, and shopping. Spacious rooms. Living and entry areas has new ceramic wood flooring. Lots of storage, built ins, and cabinets. Fourth bedroom is split and could be office or mother-in-law suite. Large breakfast room off kitchen. Master bedroom has spacious on suite bath with double sinks, separate shower and large closets. Separate utility room and bath near kitchen area. Pretty WBFP in family room. Rear garage has opener and a swing drive and metal gate for security. No gate opener. Refrigerator is negotiable. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets on pet by pet basis. Prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have any available units?
4421 Quail Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have?
Some of 4421 Quail Hollow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Quail Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Quail Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Quail Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Quail Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Quail Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Quail Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 4421 Quail Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 4421 Quail Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Quail Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Quail Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.

