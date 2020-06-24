4421 Quail Hollow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lovely, renovated Candleridge home. Located near park, walking paths, schools, Chisholm Trail, and shopping. Spacious rooms. Living and entry areas has new ceramic wood flooring. Lots of storage, built ins, and cabinets. Fourth bedroom is split and could be office or mother-in-law suite. Large breakfast room off kitchen. Master bedroom has spacious on suite bath with double sinks, separate shower and large closets. Separate utility room and bath near kitchen area. Pretty WBFP in family room. Rear garage has opener and a swing drive and metal gate for security. No gate opener. Refrigerator is negotiable. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets on pet by pet basis. Prefer no pets.