Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

SECTION 8 ONLY; Please, NO other rent payment options. Updated 1-story, 4-bed, 1-bath home for which you don't need bank financing to own it. Updates includes wood floors in common area, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint throughout the home, HVAC replaced in 2016, laminate flooring from 2016, and new water heater. Come and make this house your home. Quick access to Hwy 121, schools and local businesses.