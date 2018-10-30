All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:40 PM

4400 Granbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Granbury Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
This recently renovated 2 bed,1 bath home located in Fort Worth, TX is move-in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a double door closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom features single sink vanity with granite counter tops and a large shower with tub combo and built-in linen closet.
Only 4400 Granbury is currently available. Exterior storage area is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Granbury Road have any available units?
4400 Granbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Granbury Road have?
Some of 4400 Granbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Granbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Granbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Granbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Granbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4400 Granbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Granbury Road offers parking.
Does 4400 Granbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Granbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Granbury Road have a pool?
No, 4400 Granbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Granbury Road have accessible units?
No, 4400 Granbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Granbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Granbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

