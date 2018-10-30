4400 Granbury Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

This recently renovated 2 bed,1 bath home located in Fort Worth, TX is move-in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a double door closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom features single sink vanity with granite counter tops and a large shower with tub combo and built-in linen closet.

Only 4400 Granbury is currently available. Exterior storage area is included.