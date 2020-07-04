4343 Bellaire Dr S

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo in Fort Worth is now available. Home features two living areas, dining room and covered rear patio. Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of counter space. Near TCU and Tanglewood Elementary school. Home includes fridge, washer/ dryer and 1 covered parking spot. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mvHVOKNFA8&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com