4343 Bellaire Dr S
Last updated September 9 2019 at 5:26 PM

4343 Bellaire Dr S

4343 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo in Fort Worth is now available. Home features two living areas, dining room and covered rear patio. Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of counter space. Near TCU and Tanglewood Elementary school. Home includes fridge, washer/ dryer and 1 covered parking spot. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have any available units?
4343 Bellaire Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have?
Some of 4343 Bellaire Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Bellaire Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Bellaire Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Bellaire Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Bellaire Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Bellaire Dr S offers parking.
Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Bellaire Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have a pool?
No, 4343 Bellaire Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have accessible units?
No, 4343 Bellaire Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Bellaire Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Bellaire Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.

