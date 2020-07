Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Ready for move-in, freshly painted with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. High-end stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Large bedrooms with many high end lighting, ceiling fan, and bathroom fixtures. Located in quiet Poynter Crossing development close to Hulen for easy access to shopping and downtown Fort Worth. Development includes community pool and playgrounds. HOA dues paid by landlord.