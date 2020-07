Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled two bedroom one full bathroom house for lease located next to the desirable arlington heights subdivision!!

beautiful wood floors throughout the house, Fenced yard, new paint, new plumbing, new remodeled shower, BIG YARD.

Ten minute drive to downtown, three minute drive to the new dickies arena, five minutes to chisholm trail.

this property is located central fort worth and is ready to be leased, PETS ARE WELCOMED (with pet deposit)