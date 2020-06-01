4309 Curzon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh interior paint. New central-air system. New windows. Large fenced in privacy wood fenced backyard. Washer and dryer connections located in garage. Owner maintains lawn. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.