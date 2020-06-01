All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 18 2019 at 1:56 PM

4309 Curzon Avenue

4309 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh interior paint. New central-air system. New windows. Large fenced in privacy wood fenced backyard. Washer and dryer connections located in garage. Owner maintains lawn. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Curzon Avenue have any available units?
4309 Curzon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Curzon Avenue have?
Some of 4309 Curzon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Curzon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Curzon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Curzon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 Curzon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4309 Curzon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Curzon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4309 Curzon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Curzon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Curzon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4309 Curzon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Curzon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4309 Curzon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Curzon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Curzon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

