Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4308 Curzon Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4308 Curzon Avenue

4308 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy and functional house on a tree lined street with large living room and covered front porch. The master bedroom has two closets and large windows overlooking the backyard. The bathroom is centrally located and has many updates including a new vanity, mirror and tile. New Paint throughout. The large backyard has a storage shed with power. Lots of opportunities for a craft room or extra work space. This location is in walking distance to Central Market and minutes from TCU, The Cultural District and the new Dickies Arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have any available units?
4308 Curzon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4308 Curzon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Curzon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Curzon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Curzon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 Curzon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

