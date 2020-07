Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely family home nestled in the popular Bar C Ranch subdivision. Open floor plan with large living room and a generously sized flex room allows everyone in the family to be able to enjoy their favorite daily activities throughout the home. Very convenient location to local schools, Downtown Fort Worth, variety of restaurants and shopping for everyone to enjoy.