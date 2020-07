Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer Manufactured Home in Golden Triangle MHC! - Property Id: 182056



Newer 3 bedroom - 2 bath manufactured home in Golden Triangle MHC in Keller! This home is not only in one of the most well taken care of communities in DFW, but is also apart of Keller ISD which is one of the top school districts in Tarrant County! Please call me, Marco, at any time with any questions or inquiries!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182056p

Property Id 182056



(RLNE5341902)