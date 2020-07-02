All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:35 AM

4244 Broken Bend Blvd

4244 Broken Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4244 Broken Bend Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4244 Broken Bend Blvd - Property Id: 158626

This home has a large spacious feel with an open floor plan in the kitchen den and large breakfast area. There is a large formal living area and dining area. A children's retreat between the two spare bedrooms. The master suite is huge with plenty of room for your large oversized bedroom set. There is a large walk in closet accessed from the master bath to allow you to get dressed without waking your sleeping spouse. Separate glass shower and large garden tub in the master bath. Lots of tile and wood flooring make this open elegant and charming. There is a monstrous bonus room up stairs that can be an entertainment room, a fourth bedroom, or an additional living space. It has walk out access to the attic storage area. This home is in the Keller School district with easy access to many of the main routes around the area for your commute to work or shopping and entertainment. The community has a large park with a nice playground and large swimming pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158626p
Property Id 158626

(RLNE5164909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have any available units?
4244 Broken Bend Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have?
Some of 4244 Broken Bend Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Broken Bend Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Broken Bend Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Broken Bend Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd offer parking?
No, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd has a pool.
Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Broken Bend Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 Broken Bend Blvd has units with dishwashers.

