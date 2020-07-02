Amenities

4244 Broken Bend Blvd - Property Id: 158626



This home has a large spacious feel with an open floor plan in the kitchen den and large breakfast area. There is a large formal living area and dining area. A children's retreat between the two spare bedrooms. The master suite is huge with plenty of room for your large oversized bedroom set. There is a large walk in closet accessed from the master bath to allow you to get dressed without waking your sleeping spouse. Separate glass shower and large garden tub in the master bath. Lots of tile and wood flooring make this open elegant and charming. There is a monstrous bonus room up stairs that can be an entertainment room, a fourth bedroom, or an additional living space. It has walk out access to the attic storage area. This home is in the Keller School district with easy access to many of the main routes around the area for your commute to work or shopping and entertainment. The community has a large park with a nice playground and large swimming pool.

