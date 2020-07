Amenities

Location Location Location. Beautiful 1 story home in a highly sought after neighborhood. The updated home features 3 Bedrooms ( split), 2 dinning and a bonus area that can be used as study, living area or game room. Nice size backyard with a gazebo. A MUST SEE. Tenant or tenants agent to verify all information here within.