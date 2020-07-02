All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:33 AM

4201 Yellowleaf Drive

4201 Yellowleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Yellowleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this move-in ready home today! Gorgeous new updates throughout featuring vinyl wood flooring, fresh paint and nice ceiling fans in each bedroom. The beautifully updated fireplace, in the spacious living room, is the focal point of this home offering a unique wooden accent piece. Eat-in kitchen has dark cabinetry, a cute framed chalkboard and large sliding glass door leading you out to the awesome backyard. Good sized bedrooms for you and the family, with extra storage space. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have any available units?
4201 Yellowleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have?
Some of 4201 Yellowleaf Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Yellowleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Yellowleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Yellowleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Yellowleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Yellowleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

