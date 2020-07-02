4201 Yellowleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come view this move-in ready home today! Gorgeous new updates throughout featuring vinyl wood flooring, fresh paint and nice ceiling fans in each bedroom. The beautifully updated fireplace, in the spacious living room, is the focal point of this home offering a unique wooden accent piece. Eat-in kitchen has dark cabinetry, a cute framed chalkboard and large sliding glass door leading you out to the awesome backyard. Good sized bedrooms for you and the family, with extra storage space. Welcome home!