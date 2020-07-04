All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4200 Stately Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4200 Stately Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

4200 Stately Court

4200 Stately Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4200 Stately Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-bedroom home located in highly sought-after Keller ISD neighborhood. This home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and next to lots of open green space. The home features an open floor plan, great for entertaining, separate bedrooms and tons of upgrades. The home boasts granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, bamboo flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, updated lighting and fixtures. There are many green features through out the home, the HVAC was replaced in 2016, new roof (Oct 2019) and attic ventilation, new low Energy windows throughout and a programmable thermostat. The home offers a ring door bell and new fence. It is conveniently located near great shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Stately Court have any available units?
4200 Stately Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Stately Court have?
Some of 4200 Stately Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Stately Court currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Stately Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Stately Court pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Stately Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4200 Stately Court offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Stately Court offers parking.
Does 4200 Stately Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Stately Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Stately Court have a pool?
No, 4200 Stately Court does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Stately Court have accessible units?
No, 4200 Stately Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Stately Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Stately Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University