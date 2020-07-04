4200 Stately Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-bedroom home located in highly sought-after Keller ISD neighborhood. This home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and next to lots of open green space. The home features an open floor plan, great for entertaining, separate bedrooms and tons of upgrades. The home boasts granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, bamboo flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, updated lighting and fixtures. There are many green features through out the home, the HVAC was replaced in 2016, new roof (Oct 2019) and attic ventilation, new low Energy windows throughout and a programmable thermostat. The home offers a ring door bell and new fence. It is conveniently located near great shopping and dining.