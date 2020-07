Amenities

One-story 4 bedroom open concept home located in McPherson Ranch. Zoned to award-winning Kay Granger elementary! Split bedroom with the master in the rear. Relax under the covered patio Fabulous community pool and park with a jogging trail, basketball court, covered community patio and private catch and release pond. Enjoy the many sunsets that this community has to offer!