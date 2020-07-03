All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:30 PM

4144 Capstone Drive

4144 Capstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Capstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Come see this charming home in a great neighborhood! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout entry and living room. Upgraded 24 inch tile in kitchen and breakfast. Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring in all three bedrooms. Fresh paint inside. Large back yard. Walk to the neighborhood park and large community pool. Award winning Keller ISD. Great location - near Roanoke dining, Alliance Town Center, Southlake Town Square, and DFW Airport. Small dog only. No cats please. $50 app fee per occupant over 18 years old in certified funds made out to Wes Walser. TAR application + copies of Drivers Licenses + copies of last 60 days pay stubs. Tenants and agents responsibility to verify all information contained in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Capstone Drive have any available units?
4144 Capstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 4144 Capstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Capstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Capstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Capstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Capstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4144 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Capstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4144 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 4144 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4144 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Capstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

