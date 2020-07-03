4144 Capstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Come see this charming home in a great neighborhood! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout entry and living room. Upgraded 24 inch tile in kitchen and breakfast. Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring in all three bedrooms. Fresh paint inside. Large back yard. Walk to the neighborhood park and large community pool. Award winning Keller ISD. Great location - near Roanoke dining, Alliance Town Center, Southlake Town Square, and DFW Airport. Small dog only. No cats please. $50 app fee per occupant over 18 years old in certified funds made out to Wes Walser. TAR application + copies of Drivers Licenses + copies of last 60 days pay stubs. Tenants and agents responsibility to verify all information contained in this listing.