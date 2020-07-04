4132 Anita Avenue

Amenities
Charming, newly updated, 1950s cottage style home near TCU that combines the style of the past with the
conveniences of the future. Featuring new energy efficient windows, beautiful hardwood floors and
a kitchen that boasts original style cabinets with tiled backsplash, upgraded granite type
countertops and a modern range. A large screened in porch leads to a kidney shaped pool making
this the perfect home for entertaining. Located close to all the best that SW FW has to offer including easy
access to downtown, arts district, shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner pays for yard and pool maintenance.