All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4132 Anita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4132 Anita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4132 Anita Avenue

4132 Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4132 Anita Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming, newly updated, 1950s cottage style home near TCU that combines the style of the past with the
conveniences of the future. Featuring new energy efficient windows, beautiful hardwood floors and
a kitchen that boasts original style cabinets with tiled backsplash, upgraded granite type
countertops and a modern range. A large screened in porch leads to a kidney shaped pool making
this the perfect home for entertaining. Located close to all the best that SW FW has to offer including easy
access to downtown, arts district, shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner pays for yard and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Anita Avenue have any available units?
4132 Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Anita Avenue have?
Some of 4132 Anita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4132 Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4132 Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Anita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Anita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4132 Anita Avenue has a pool.
Does 4132 Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4132 Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University