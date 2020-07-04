4132 Anita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming, newly updated, 1950s cottage style home near TCU that combines the style of the past with the

conveniences of the future. Featuring new energy efficient windows, beautiful hardwood floors and

a kitchen that boasts original style cabinets with tiled backsplash, upgraded granite type

countertops and a modern range. A large screened in porch leads to a kidney shaped pool making

this the perfect home for entertaining. Located close to all the best that SW FW has to offer including easy

access to downtown, arts district, shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner pays for yard and pool maintenance.