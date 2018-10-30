All apartments in Fort Worth
4120 Spindletree Ln
Last updated February 22 2020

4120 Spindletree Ln

4120 Spindletree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Spindletree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!! HOME FOR LEASE IN KELLER ISD--Close to I-35W and Alliance Town Center - Darling home close to schools and shopping, with easy access to I-35W and North Tarrant Express Toll Lanes! NO CARPET and easy flooring care--Ceramic tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring! LARGE FENCED BACKYARD!! This well-kept home is ready for move-in on February 3, 2020. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

(RLNE4554629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have any available units?
4120 Spindletree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4120 Spindletree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Spindletree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Spindletree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Spindletree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln offer parking?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have a pool?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have accessible units?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Spindletree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Spindletree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

