4120 Spindletree Ln

GREAT LOCATION!! HOME FOR LEASE IN KELLER ISD--Close to I-35W and Alliance Town Center - Darling home close to schools and shopping, with easy access to I-35W and North Tarrant Express Toll Lanes! NO CARPET and easy flooring care--Ceramic tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring! LARGE FENCED BACKYARD!! This well-kept home is ready for move-in on February 3, 2020. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.



(RLNE4554629)